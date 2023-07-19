Bossier City Council, mayor discuss setting term limits

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tensions rose at Bossier City Council Tuesday evening (July 18) as the topic of term limits for city council members and the mayor were discussed.

The Bossier City Terms Limits Coalition has been advocating for a three-term limit in office. The group started a petition that has garnered thousands of signatures.

In a 5-2 vote, the city council has opted to retain outside legal advice on the next steps in the term limit decision.

“Every four years, it’s a new term. If you don’t like what I do, vote me out. If I wasn’t doing my job good, I would quit. Because I love this city, I love these people,” Councilman Vince Maggio said.

While some council members might not agree with establishing term limits, Councilman Brian Hammons expressed support for the policy.

“I’m for the term limits. I’m for this. We can vote on it right now. I don’t care,” he said. “You’re right, every four years we are a term limit. Somebody can vote us out of office, but there also needs to be a plan in place when that person keeps getting re-elected over and over and over and over.”

The three-term limit would affect not only the city council but the mayor as well.

Mayor Tommy Chandler says he is in favor of limits.

“During my campaign for mayor, for the office of the mayor, I ran for term limits. I believe in term limits,” the mayor stated. “And with all the signatures that have been brought forward and all the interest of the citizens, I believe that should be going forward to the citizens to vote, to find out how they want it.”

Some of the Bossier City residents, who were at the meeting, also spoke out in favor of term limits.

“The question is, when we’re serving the citizens of the people, are we there serving ourselves? Or have we been elected to serve the people? And from what I’ve gathered today, it seems like most of the council is more about serving themselves and not the people of Bossier,” Bossier City resident Paul Marshall said.

