Another day of dangerous heat ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a very warm and muggy start with temperatures already in the low to mid 80s. The big story as we head into the afternoon will be the dangerous heat once again as temperatures will soar close to 100 for many locations. Feels like temperatures will likely rise above 110 for several consecutive hours prompting the issuance of an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire region. Please stay inside today and limit your outdoor exposure if you can!

The Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Thursday with another dangerously hot and humid day anticipated. Highs will again be near 100 with heat index values closer to 110 through the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will slide south across the ArkLaTex bringing some relief from the dangerous heat. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s and humidity levels will be a touch lower. Right now, it looks like most of the region will stay dry with just a slight chance of a few storms.

Heat will slowly start to build again by next week with highs returning to the middle and upper 90s along with more humidity. It also looks like a very dry pattern with very little if any rainfall over the next week.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

