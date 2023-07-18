Getting Answers
U.S. District Attorney to announce unsealing of indictment on CARES Act fraud connected to Shreveport gang

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

He is set to announce the unsealing of an indictment related to CARES Act Fraud involving a Shreveport gang.

The Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

