SPD searching for 2 suspects in attempted homicide

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION FROM THE SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On June 23rd, 2023, around 1:00 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were called to the 1100 block of West 70th Street in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located a female victim who advised that gunfire struck her vehicle multiple times. The victim stated that she was traveling on Mansfield Road when she heard gunshots and realized her vehicle was being shot at. She immediately drove to her home and called police.

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit began their investigation into this matter. They were then able to obtain warrants for two suspects. Investigators have asked for the assistance of the public in locating Robert Coleman (04-24-1989) and Koschine Lawrence (05-13-1995). Both are wanted for two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Illegal Use of a weapon.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of these suspects. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

