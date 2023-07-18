Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport little league team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

Shreveport Dixie All-Star Team
Shreveport Dixie All-Star Team(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Out-scoring another team by almost 100 points, the Shreveport Dixie All-Star Team has earned themselves a spot in the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series!

The group of little leaguers has an extensive track record of wins and achievements. The team began playing in April 2023 under the name Gold Culture 7u, and finished the season undefeated. The boys were then chosen to represent the Dixie All-Star Team during the season as The Shreveport Americans 7u.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

  • Undefeated League Champions (12-0), outscoring opponents 170-8
  • Undefeated Benton Warm-Up Tournament (5-0), outscoring opponents 59 to 10
  • Undefeated Minden St. Jude Warm-Up Tournament (2-0), outscoring opponents 26-0
  • Undefeated Districts IV Champions (4-0), outscoring opponents 53-10
  • Undefeated Louisiana State Champions (7-0), outscoring opponents 68-4

The boys attend various schools in the area, where many are on honor roll and play in multiple sports. The team will be headed to the World Series in Texas from July 19-23.

COACHESROSTER
HC Taylor Bray#0 Micah Berney
Josh Berney#6 Chandler Bryant
Jalen Bowers#7 Tanner Bray
Lance Jones#8 Landen Josting
Cade Josting#9 Miles Googe
#12 Landyn Jones
#14 Boone Spann
#15 Andersen Hall
#23 Konnor Jett
#27 Cameron Huff
#35 Easton Riggs

KSLA THIS MORNING>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Briana McCollough shared this photo of a large tree that fell during storms...
Storms down trees, utility lines; power outages reported
Brandon Batiste
Shreveport homicide suspect arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Boating accident claims child’s life
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for ArkLaTex schools

Latest News

2 groups join forces to help adolescents be polished, poised and prepared
2 groups join forces to help adolescents be polished, poised and prepared
[Source: Gray TV file photo]
Growing Children Celebration scheduled July 22 to stress importance of early learning
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for ArkLaTex schools
School supply drive being held at Sunflower Missionary Baptist church.
Love Does Ministry hosts back to school drive