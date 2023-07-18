Shreveport little league team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Out-scoring another team by almost 100 points, the Shreveport Dixie All-Star Team has earned themselves a spot in the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series!

The group of little leaguers has an extensive track record of wins and achievements. The team began playing in April 2023 under the name Gold Culture 7u, and finished the season undefeated. The boys were then chosen to represent the Dixie All-Star Team during the season as The Shreveport Americans 7u.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

Undefeated League Champions (12-0), outscoring opponents 170-8

Undefeated Benton Warm-Up Tournament (5-0), outscoring opponents 59 to 10

Undefeated Minden St. Jude Warm-Up Tournament (2-0), outscoring opponents 26-0

Undefeated Districts IV Champions (4-0), outscoring opponents 53-10

Undefeated Louisiana State Champions (7-0), outscoring opponents 68-4

The boys attend various schools in the area, where many are on honor roll and play in multiple sports. The team will be headed to the World Series in Texas from July 19-23.

COACHES ROSTER HC Taylor Bray #0 Micah Berney Josh Berney #6 Chandler Bryant Jalen Bowers #7 Tanner Bray Lance Jones #8 Landen Josting Cade Josting #9 Miles Googe #12 Landyn Jones #14 Boone Spann #15 Andersen Hall #23 Konnor Jett #27 Cameron Huff #35 Easton Riggs

