One person dies in two-vehicle crash
It happened when a trailer broke free from the pickup that was towing it, police said
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening (July 17) on North Market Street in Shreveport, authorities report.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash occurred about 6:24 p.m. between Booth Drive and Deer Park Road.
A GMC pickup was headed south when the trailer it was towing came loose and struck a northbound Nissan on the driver’s side, according to police. The car then went into a ditch, killing its driver.
