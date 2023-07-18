One person dies in two-vehicle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening (July 17) on North Market Street in Shreveport, authorities report.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash occurred about 6:24 p.m. between Booth Drive and Deer Park Road.

A GMC pickup was headed south when the trailer it was towing came loose and struck a northbound Nissan on the driver’s side, according to police. The car then went into a ditch, killing its driver.

