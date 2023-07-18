Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., 911 dispatch centers can remain separate for now

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Arkansas Public Safety Act states that every Arkansas county under 150,000 population can have only one 911 center. Miller County, however, has become the exception to the rule.

“I’m excited. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder, so i can finally breathe,” Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said. “This has been an ongoing issue.”

For months, she and Sheriff Wayne Easly have fought to keep a 911 dispatch center at the Miller County jail.

In 2019, Arkansas lawmakers passed legislation cutting back the number of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) in the state to one per county. Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., both have a PSAP.

The legislation required Miller County and Texarkana to combine 911 dispatch centers. After years of debating, the state 911 board said Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., can continue dispatching as usual for now.

“I think this is the best thing for the county and the citizens of the city,” the sheriff said.

Miller County and the City of Texarkana, Ark., will continue to receive money from the state to operate their Public Safety Answering Points, which is good news for the county budget.

“Financially, it’s a huge benefit to Miller County and the city,” Harrison said. “It’s going to save the city about $200,000 a year; and it’s going to save Miller County about $300,000.”

Easley is pleased with the financial support to the county but said you can’t put a price on citizen safety.

“I think it is a lot better when you have county dispatch, dispatch county deputies. They are more familiar with the area. They work good with the public out there, overall. I think it is the best thing we could hope for was to keep the two dispatch separate.”

The Arkansas 911 board cast a unanimous vote allowing Miller County to keep the county dispatch center.

