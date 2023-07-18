Keep Bossier Beautiful to unveil proposed designs for new gateway sign; vote for favorite design online

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Help choose a new gateway sign to welcome visitors to Bossier City!

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB), along with local leaders, is hosting an expo to unveil designs from seven local architects for a proposed new gateway to be placed along I-20 westbound just east of exit 26 (Racetrack).

The expo is open to the public. It’s happening July 18 at 2:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Bossier City Civic Center, located at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

Public voting will take place online July 18 – 25.

Even if you can’t make it to the expo in person, you can still participate by voting through the QR code.

Simply scan the QR code with your phone’s camera to view the gateway designs, and vote on your favorite. Voting will end on July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Additional votes will come from the Gateway Planning Committee, which includes representatives from the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Sheriff’s Office and other stakeholders.

“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work with these skilled local architects to highlight their talents and eventually bring a new welcome gateway to the Bossier area,” Lynn Bryan Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful said.

Follow Keep Bossier Beautiful on Facebook for updates on the voting results, as well as to stay up to date on other KBB projects around the community.

