The hottest day of the year so far is upon us!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday, ArkLaTex! Today looks to be clear and calm and these conditions look to persist throughout the rest of the week, however, it will not feel pleasant at all. A high pressure system is moving eastward into the region looking to bring more stagnant air and warm conditions. Be prepared for the rest of this week because it will be HOT to say the least!

For today, the big story is that temperatures in Shreveport and most areas south of I-20 will be seeing triple digit highs in the afternoon hours with humidity making it feel close to 110 degrees. A Heat advisory is in effect for every county/parish across the ArkLaTex until Wednesday evening as similar conditions will be in place tomorrow as well. This will be the hottest two days of the year that we have seen so far!

We expected more Heat Advisories to be called for the ArkLaTex for Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the upper 90′s for highs and lows hanging around the 80 degree mark. This doesn’t make it feel comfortable for the night as well. As we head into the weekend, we will see this high pressure system shift back westward and rain chances to increase once again with temperatures dropping into the low 90′s. Water, sunscreen, and sunglasses should be on standby for the rest of the week. Stay first aware and first alert, ArkLaTex!

