Hottest day so far this year expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get ready folks! The hottest day so far this year is likely today with widespread triple digits across the ArkLaTex! Already this morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 80s so it won’t take long for us to heat up. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see tons of sunshine and temperatures near or above 100 but feels like numbers nearing 110! Try and limit your time outside as this will be dangerous heat.

Another very hot and muggy day for Wednesday with temperatures approaching 100 for much of the ArkLaTex. Feels like temperatures could be near 110 and there is the possibility that some areas get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

It’s more of the same for the rest of the week with highs each day in the upper 90s along with plenty of sunshine each day. Make sure to limit your time outdoors if you can!

Looking ahead to the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will likely shift back to the west opening to the door to a more active northwest flow pattern for the ArkLaTex. This will likely bring a cooling trend along with at least a few storms, although latest forecast models have backed off on rain chances. Stay tuned for more updates on the weekend forecast!

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

