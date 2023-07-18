Growing Children Celebration scheduled July 22 to stress importance of early learning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Step Forward, Humana Healthy Horizons in Louisiana and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Louisiana are presenting the Growing Children’s Celebration!

This free event intends to shine light on the importance of early learning and preparing children for kindergarten. It will be open to families with children from birth to third grade in Caddo Parish.

The program is set for Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

Carla Burgos sat down with Priscilla Borrego in the KSLA Café on Monday (July 17) to tell parents what they can expect.

