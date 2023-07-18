Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Growing Children Celebration scheduled July 22 to stress importance of early learning

Program is open to Caddo families with children from birth to third grade
[Source: Gray TV file photo]
[Source: Gray TV file photo](WWBT)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Step Forward, Humana Healthy Horizons in Louisiana and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Louisiana are presenting the Growing Children’s Celebration!

This free event intends to shine light on the importance of early learning and preparing children for kindergarten. It will be open to families with children from birth to third grade in Caddo Parish.

The program is set for Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

Carla Burgos sat down with Priscilla Borrego in the KSLA Café on Monday (July 17) to tell parents what they can expect.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW >>

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Briana McCollough shared this photo of a large tree that fell during storms...
Storms down trees, utility lines; power outages reported
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Boating accident claims child’s life
Shreveport Fire Department medics wheel a gurney down the street following a shooting outside a...
Shreveport sees 3 deadly shootings within 7 hours
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle
Brandon Batiste
Shreveport homicide suspect arrested

Latest News

Growing Children Celebration set July 22 to stress importance of early learning
Growing Children Celebration set July 22 to stress importance of early learning
2 groups join forces to help adolescents be polished, poised and prepared
2 groups join forces to help adolescents be polished, poised and prepared
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for ArkLaTex schools
School supply drive being held at Sunflower Missionary Baptist church.
Love Does Ministry hosts back to school drive