2 groups join forces to help adolescents be polished, poised and prepared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Polished, poised and prepared is everyone’s intention when it comes to that big presentation or job interview. But at what age do we perfect these skills?

KSLA sat down with representatives of two groups who are investing in the next generation to ensure they’re ready to put their best foot forward when the time comes.

Michael Baker, of Hope for Good, and Jason Ugunyemi, of Monamies Business and Wellness, are joining forces to help adolescents move in the right direction.

The groups are hosting a youth development program to help kids ages nine to 14 make better decisions. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (July 22) at the Courtyard Marriot at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

