Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Briana McCollough shared this photo of a large tree that fell during storms...
Storms down trees, utility lines; power outages reported
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Boating accident claims child’s life
Shreveport Fire Department medics wheel a gurney down the street following a shooting outside a...
Shreveport sees 3 deadly shootings within 7 hours
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Long Island serial killer suspect arrested