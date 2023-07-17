Warrant issued for potential suspect in downtown Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Brandon Batiste in connection to the downtown Shreveport shooting that happened on July 15.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Commerce Street. Upon arrival, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department took five victims to area hospitals. Four were in stable condition and one was pronounced dead.

Investigators responded to the scene to collect evidence. They determined that a suspect approached a group of people walking on the sidewalk and shot into the group.

Batiste is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.

If you have information on this violent suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

