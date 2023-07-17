Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sugartown watermelon vendor shares how to pick the perfect melon

Sugartown watermelons
Sugartown watermelons
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a common sight in South Louisiana, Sugartown watermelon vendors marked along the road with a truckload of melons.

So how do you get into selling watermelon? 7News caught up with one man who said he’s been selling Sugartown melons for about 15 years all over the southwestern side of the state. He can typically be found parked on Nelson Road in the parking lot of Stine’s.

Sugartown watermelons are a hot commodity during the summer season. Jay Montie tells 7News his days start before the sun rises and don’t end until the sun sets.

“It’s fun. A lot of different people, a lot of different styles. Everybody talks to me about something different, so it’s fun.”

Montie has a variety of methods on choosing the right watermelon. One way is by looking for a yellow spot. He says these yellow spots are actually from bee pollen and mean the watermelon is sweet.

Another tip he shares is to tap on the watermelon and listen for a sound similar to a basketball bouncing.

We asked Montie why Sugartown watermelons, and his answer was simple.

“They taste the best, they are the sweetest, the fullest, it is not like the store bought ones. It’s a little different.”

The season starts in May and ends in August, but he tells us the best time to get your Sugartown watermelons is in July.

