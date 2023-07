FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for ArkLaTex schools

(KSLA) - It’s almost that time of year again! Find the start dates for all ArkLaTex schools below.

ARKANSAS

COUNTY/PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE COLUMBIA EMERSON-TAYLOR BRADLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 HEMPSTEAD BLEVINS SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 14 SPRING HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 HOWARD DIERKS SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 15 MINERAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 23 NASHVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 LAFAYETTE LAFAYETTE SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 LITTLE RIVER ASHDOWN PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 14 FOREMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 15 MILLER FOUKE SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 GENOA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 TEXARKANA ARKANSAS SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 SEVIER DeQUEEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 14 HORATIO SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 15

LOUISIANA

COUNTY/PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE BIENVILLE BIENVILLE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 14 BOSSIER BOSSIER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS GRADES 1-12 Aug. 10 BOSSIER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS KINDERGARDEN Aug. 17 BOSSIER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS PRE-K Aug. 24 CADDO CADDO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 9 SHREVE ISLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Aug. 9 CLAIBORNE CLAIBORNE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 8 DeSOTO DeSOTO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 7 NATCHITOCHES NATCHITOCHES PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 9 RED RIVER RED RIVER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 1 SABINE SABINE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 7 WEBSTER WEBSTER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 10

OKLAHOMA

COUNTY/PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE McCURTAIN BROKEN BOW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 10 EAGLETOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Aug. 8 IDABEL PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 10 McCURTAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL Aug. 17 SMITHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 22 VALLIANT SCHOOLS Aug. 10

TEXAS

COUNTY/PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE BOWIE DEKALB INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 8 HOOKS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 Aug. 9 HUBBARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 15 LEARY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 LIBERTY-EYLAU INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 MALTA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 7 MAUD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 NEW BOSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 7 PLEASANT GROVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 RED LICK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 REDWATER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 SIMMS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 TEXARKANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 CASS ATLANTA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 BLOOMBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 HUGHES SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 LINDEN-KILDARE CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 MCLEOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 18 QUEEN CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 HARRISON ELYSIAN FIELDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 HALLSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 15 HARLETON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 KARNACK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 MARSHALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 15 WASKOM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 MARION AVINGER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 7 JEFFERSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 MORRIS DAINGERFIELD-LONE STAR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 8 PEWITT CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 7 PANOLA BECKVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 CARTHAGE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 9 ELYSIAN FIELDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 GARY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 TATUM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 SHELBY CENTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 EXCELSIOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 JOAQUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 SHELBYVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 14 TENAHA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 8 TIMPSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 7 TITUS HARTS BLUFF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16 MOUNT PLEASANT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 16

