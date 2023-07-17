Dangerous heat most of this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Another week is here and since it is mid-July it’s going to be very hot out there across the ArkLaTex. High temps are likely to rise to the mid and upper-90s with feels like temperatures likely rising above 105 for most of the region. Sunny skies are expected all day with a slight, tiny, chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place beginning at noon and that goes until 8 PM tomorrow. This is for all counties and parishes. Lows tonight will eventually cool off but not much, the upper-70s are our most likely minimum.

Another very hot and muggy day for Tuesday with temperatures approaching 100 for much of the ArkLaTex. Feels like temperatures could be near 110 and there is the possibility that some areas get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

It’s more of the same for the rest of the week with highs each day in the upper 90s along with plenty of sunshine each day. Make sure to limit your time outdoors if you can! Looking ahead to the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will likely shift back to the west opening to the door to a more active northwest flow pattern for the ArkLaTex. This will likely bring a cooling trend along with a better chance of storms by Saturday & Sunday.

