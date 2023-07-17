Another day of oppressive heat & humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a rough finish to the weekend with severe storms, a large ridge of high pressure will be building across the ArkLaTex this week bringing an extended period of hot & dry weather.

For today, we’ll start off warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Heading into the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and it will be a scorcher with highs soaring into the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be above 105 and Heat Advisories have been issued for the entire region.

Another very hot and muggy day for Tuesday with temperatures approaching 100 for much of the ArkLaTex. Feels like temperatures could be near 110 and there is the possibility that some areas get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

It’s more of the same for the rest of the week with highs each day in the upper 90s along with plenty of sunshine each day. Make sure to limit your time outdoors if you can!

Looking ahead to the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will likely shift back to the west opening to the door to a more active northwest flow pattern for the ArkLaTex. This will likely bring a cooling trend along with a better chance of storms by Saturday & Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.