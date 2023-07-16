Today brings a slight break from the oppressive heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A brief intermission from the oppressively warm conditions is expected today as a cluster of storms and showers looks to impact areas south of I-30 this afternoon. A Marginal risk is in place for these areas as well with the main threat being damaging winds associated with the storms.

For today, we are expecting a mixed bag of temperatures due to the timing of the storms. Areas that are hit first will have highs in the lower-to-mid 80′s while areas hit later this afternoon will have highs in the 90′s. Areas in the Southern ArkLaTex region are under a Heat Advisory along with this Marginal risk of severe weather for today because they will have time to warm up before the storm arrives. These storms look to clear out by the early evening hours and temperatures drop into the 70′s overnight with minimal cloud cover across the ArkLaTex.

On Monday, we have a slight chance for some rain showers across the area, yet models aren’t picking up on many showers to be expected throughout the day. We are looking dry for the most part as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-to-upper 90′s again as this marks the return to the oppressive heat and humidity. The rest of the week looks to be dry and hot with temperatures very close to triple digits, if not already past that. Make sure to bring that umbrella for today if you are south of I-30!

Stay safe, ArkLaTex!

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.