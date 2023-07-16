Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

The Texas Rangers have placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Boating accident claims child’s life
Shreveport Fire Department medics wheel a gurney down the street following a shooting outside a...
SPD says it’s calling in extra officers after 3 deadly shootings within 7 hours
Shooting on Linwood Avenue.
Woman dies in shooting on Linwood Avenue
Shooting near downtown nightclub.
Man killed, multiple people injured when shooting erupts near downtown Shreveport nightclub
Second shooting on July 15.
Shooting in Caddo Heights ends with passenger dead

Latest News

Houston Astros
Angels and Astros meet to decide series winner
Houston Dynamo
Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run...
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in...
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says