Storms down trees, utility lines; power outages reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Storms moved across parts of the ArkLaTex on Sunday afternoon, downing trees and power lines.

AEP/SWEPCO is reporting 44,784 customers without electricity in its service area in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. The bulk of those are in Louisiana, including 22,532 customers in Bossier Parish and 13,130 customers in Caddo Parish. Most of the outages in East Texas are in Gregg (2,268) and Harrison (3,685) counties.

Following is some of the damage as reported to the National Weather Service and according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

12:32 p.m.: Large tree and power lines down a mile northwest of Miller’s Cove in Titus County, Texas

12:33 p.m.: Tree down across road four miles south of Winnsboro, Texas, in Wood County

12:55 p.m.: Numerous trees down across western Upshur County, Texas

1:40 p.m.: Trees and power lines down throughout Bowie County, Texas

1:41 p.m.: Trees and power lines down throughout Cass County, Texas

2:10 p.m.: 60 mph wind gust recorded three miles east-southeast of Shreveport, La.

2:13 p.m.: Utility line down on Jamison Street between Rear Jamison Street and Northside Road in Shreveport

2:21 p.m.: Road hazard on Louisiana Highway 538 between Dawes Road and Highway 1 in Caddo Parish, La.

2:24 p.m.: Road hazard at Blanchard-Latex Road at Louisiana Highway 169 in Caddo Parish

2:26 p.m.: Utility line down on Fairfield Avenue between Gladstone Boulevard and Stephenson Street

2:32 p.m.: Road hazard on East Kings Highway between University Place and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Caddo Parish

2:33 p.m.: Road hazard at Greenwood-Mooringsport Road at South Lakeshore Drive in Caddo Parish

2:36 p.m.: Utility line down on Hallmark Street between Hallmark Circle and Hillsboro Road in Shreveport

2:45 p.m.: Utility line down on Wilkinson Street between William Avenue and Linwood Avenue in Shreveport

2:52 p.m.: Road hazard on Bledsoe in Caddo Parish

