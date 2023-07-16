Man in wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police officers responded to a vehicle versus person accident in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

On July 16, at 12:03 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a major accident on the 1400 block of Hollywood Avenue. When they arrived they discovered a man in the roadway unresponsive. The victim was a pedestrian in a wheelchair who was struck by a man driving a 2005 gray Chevy Tahoe.

The Shreveport Fire Department was transporting the man to a hospital when he died of his injuries.

The man who was driving the truck that struck the victim remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

