Love Does Ministry hosts back to school drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two organizations are partnering to collect school supplies for children in need.

Now until August 4, the organization, Love Does Ministry and Bossier NAACP Education Committee is hosting a back-to-school drive to collect school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for ages K-12.

Drop off times: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church, 329 East Texas Street, Bossier City.

Collection: Now until August 4.

Giveaway: August 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

You can donate by mail, or visit Sunflowermissionarybaptistchurch.com.

