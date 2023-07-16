Boating accident claims child’s life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed a child’s life.

Caddo Fire District 1 reports that it happened about 6:57 p.m. Saturday (July 15) on Cross Lake.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to Cross Lake Point at that time.

A 7-year-old became pinned between a boat and a boat dock on the northern end of the lake, according to the fire district.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office just reported that the accident happened at a private dock in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive in Shreveport. Deputies said the girl slipped and fell between the boat and the dock while the boat was being docked.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where she was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

