Boating accident claims child’s life

7-year-old slipped and fell between dock and boat that was being docked, CPSO reports
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed a child’s life.

Caddo Fire District 1 reports that it happened about 6:57 p.m. Saturday (July 15) on Cross Lake.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to Cross Lake Point at that time.

A 7-year-old became pinned between a boat and a boat dock on the northern end of the lake, according to the fire district.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office just reported that the accident happened at a private dock in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive in Shreveport. Deputies said the girl slipped and fell between the boat and the dock while the boat was being docked.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where she was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

