SPD says it’s calling in extra officers after 3 deadly shootings within 7 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Police Department says it’s calling in extra officers on overtime Saturday night (July 15) in the wake of three shootings within seven hours that morning that killed three people and wounded multiple others.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The goal is to put more officers downtown and in high-crime neighborhoods, authorities said.

A reward of up to a $2,000 also is being offered for any tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the shootings.

The latest deaths bring to 44 the number of homicides this year in Caddo Parish. All except one have been in Shreveport.

Bullet holes in a car parked near the Phoenix are evidence of deadly gunfire that erupted outside the downtown Shreveport nightclub the morning of July 15, 2023. Police say men began firing guns at each other about 2:29 a.m. One man died; multiple others were wounded. (Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

Bullet holes in a car parked outside the Phoenix are evidence of some of the gunfire Saturday. Police say men began firing guns at each other outside the nightclub on Commerce Street about 2:29 a.m. One man died; multiple others were wounded.

At 3:08 a.m., two men were traveling down Wallace Avenue when someone opened fire on their vehicle. The passenger died.

A passenger also was killed in a shooting at 8:48 a.m. on Linwood Avenue at Corbitt Street.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.