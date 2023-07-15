Getting Answers
SPD investigating shooting report on Murray Street

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A medical emergency and shooting were reported on Murray Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

On July 15, according to 911 records, at 8:48 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a Medical Emergency on Murray Street, near Union Avenue and Fairfax Avenue. Then at 8:58 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a report of a shooting in the same area.

911 records say eleven SPD units and eight Shreveport Fire Departments are working the scene.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

