Solar farm expected to save Miller County $300,000 a year in energy costs

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Miller County leaders have teamed up with a national construction and energy service firm to develop a comprehensive energy efficiency strategy and implementation plan.

“Because of COVID, it took longer than anticipated to get the farm up and rolling,” Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said.

The Miller County Solar Farm is now online and producing electricity as part of a countywide energy plan. The solar array covers eight acres of land, making it the largest collection of solar panels in the county.

“May was the first full month that it was operational, and it actually produced more energy than what was anticipated,” Harrison said.

The county began working on this energy plan in 2019. Part of the plan includes installing digital and networkable thermostats and lighting upgrades.

Harrison said the project should impact several county-owned buildings, including the Miller County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office.

The solar farm is a $5 million investment. Harrison said it ultimately will save the county money. “Until it is paid for, Miller County is expected to receive around $300,000 a year in savings.”

The county has partnered with McKinstry, a national construction and energy savings firm. Harrison said if the panels do not produce enough energy to meet the county’s needs, then McKinstry will pay for the difference.

“So this is a win for Miller County,” the judge said.

The solar farm is located in the 4800 block of South Stateline just south of the Texarkana city limits.

