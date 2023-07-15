Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting erupts near Phoenix nightclub; 1 dead, multiple injured

(Source: Tim Huck/Phoenix Downtown)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A night at the club turns deadly when two men begin firing guns outside of a Shreveport downtown nightclub.

On July 15, at 2:29 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department(SPD) responded to a shooting on Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport. When officers arrived they learned that two young men, one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other a blue hoodie, began shooting with handguns near the Phoenix 2.0 nightclub.

The two men fled on foot in unknown directions.

One man died from the shooting, and multiple other victims were transported to a local hospital for possibly life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information that could help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous, contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Man dies of an apparent heat stroke
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Major’ economic development project to mean right at 600 higher-paying jobs for the area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed
Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
Man accused of slaying Minnion Jackson found guilty of second-degree murder
How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins

Latest News

Shooting in Caddo Heights.
Shooting on Caddo Heights ends with passenger dead
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Powerball jackpot puts ideas in people’s minds
Man dies of heat stroke; victim identified