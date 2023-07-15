Shooting erupts near Phoenix nightclub; 1 dead, multiple injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A night at the club turns deadly when two men begin firing guns outside of a Shreveport downtown nightclub.

On July 15, at 2:29 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department(SPD) responded to a shooting on Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport. When officers arrived they learned that two young men, one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other a blue hoodie, began shooting with handguns near the Phoenix 2.0 nightclub.

The two men fled on foot in unknown directions.

One man died from the shooting, and multiple other victims were transported to a local hospital for possibly life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information that could help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous, contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

