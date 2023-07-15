Shooting on Caddo Heights ends with passenger dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two victims were shot while driving down Wallace Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

On July 15, at 3:08 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue, near Malcolm Street. When officers arrived they discovered that two men were in a vehicle driving down Wallace Avenue when someone opened fire on their vehicle.

The passenger died as a result of the gunfire. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Any suspect information is unknown at this time.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information that could help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous, contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

