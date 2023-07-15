Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting on Caddo Heights ends with passenger dead

Shooting in Caddo Heights.
Shooting in Caddo Heights.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two victims were shot while driving down Wallace Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

On July 15, at 3:08 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue, near Malcolm Street. When officers arrived they discovered that two men were in a vehicle driving down Wallace Avenue when someone opened fire on their vehicle.

The passenger died as a result of the gunfire. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Any suspect information is unknown at this time.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information that could help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous, contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Man dies of an apparent heat stroke
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Major’ economic development project to mean right at 600 higher-paying jobs for the area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed
Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
Man accused of slaying Minnion Jackson found guilty of second-degree murder
How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins

Latest News

Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Shooting erupts near Phoenix nightclub; 1 dead, multiple injured
Powerball jackpot puts ideas in people’s minds
Man dies of heat stroke; victim identified