Powerball jackpot puts ideas in people’s minds

(KSLA) — Time is running out to buy a Powerball ticket for your chance to win a life-changing $875 million jackpot. That drawing is set for Saturday night.

[RELATED: Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing]

KSLA News 12′s Donna Keeya asked several of you what you would do with the cash prize. Saturday’s Powerball drawing has a cash value of more than $450 million.

Some of you told us that could lead to an early departure from work.

“So, um, like I said, I’m getting ready to retire, uh, buy some property, a nice house on the beach, a couple cars, some dogs and just enjoy the rest of retirement,” Brandon Johnson said.

Others told us you’d use the jackpot to get rid of debt and pursue some dreams.

“Honestly, I’ll try to pay off whatever I can and then, I mean, I’d like to open up my own shop back home,” Anthony Barcenas said. “I work out of state, so you know, long hours. I’d like to be able to kind of do that. And get everything that I want to do, and just, that’s kind of been my dream.”

On our KSLA News 12 Facebook page, we asked you what you’d do with the winnings. Many of you told us you’d use the money to give back to charity.

The Powerball is up to $875 MILLION 🤑🤑 What would you do with the dough if you won?! Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, July 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.