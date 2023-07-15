Possible wet weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday, ArkLaTex! Today looks to bring more hot and steamy weather to the region as we are already under a Heat advisory until tomorrow morning at 7am. However, we may get a break from these hot conditions due to a stalled front moving through the area and bringing wet weather into the region early on Sunday.

Temperatures reach to the mid-to-upper 90′s for the ArkLaTex with feels-like temperatures soaring above 105 degrees. Other than that, conditions are quiet and can be a bit breezy at times so it may give slight relief from the heat. Tonight looks quiet as well with low temperatures hovering around 80 degrees. Clouds begin to roll in early Sunday morning.

This stalled front is expected to move through tomorrow morning to give us a slight break from the high temperatures. It doesn’t pose any severe risks though, so most likely this will be rain that can be heavy at times. The elevated rain chances last through Monday before they die off and temperatures increase back to the upper 90′s for the rest of the week.

Stay hydrated, ArkLaTex!

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.