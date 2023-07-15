Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande

Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists questioned the impact on the river. (KENS, TEXAS DPS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat said Friday her country has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. government expressing concern that Texas’ deployment of floating barriers on the Rio Grande may violate 1944 and 1970 treaties on boundaries and water.

Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena said Mexico will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any of the barrier extends into Mexico’s side of the border river.

She also complained about U.S. efforts to put up barbed wire on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Bárcena said that if the buoys impede the flow of water, it would violate the treaties, which requires the river remain unobstructed. Mexico has already asked that the barriers be removed.

Texas began rolling out the new floating barrier on the Rio Grande in early July. It is part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s multibillion-dollar effort to secure the U.S. border with Mexico, which already has included busing migrants to liberal states and authorizing the National Guard to make arrests.

Migrant advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists questioned the impact on the river.

Once installed, the above-river parts of the system and the webbing they’re connected with will cover 1,000 feet (305 meter) of the middle of the Rio Grande, with anchors in the riverbed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Man dies of an apparent heat stroke
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Major’ economic development project to mean right at 600 higher-paying jobs for the area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed
Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
Man accused of slaying Minnion Jackson found guilty of second-degree murder
How to submit a patrol request with CPSO
Caddo Sheriff’s Office offering free patrol service to help prevent summer break-ins

Latest News

Shooting in Caddo Heights.
Shooting on Caddo Heights ends with passenger dead
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Shooting erupts near Phoenix nightclub; 1 dead, multiple injured
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass