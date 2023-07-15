Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Mayor Tom Arceneaux makes statement regarding July 15 gun violence

Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Mayor Tom Arceneaux(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement regarding the violence that erupted across the city.

On July 15, multiple early morning shootings left at least three dead and several injured, and now Shreveport’s mayor released a statement about what the city is doing to try and curve the violence.

