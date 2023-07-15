Mayor Tom Arceneaux makes statement regarding July 15 gun violence

“Overnight brought more disturbing gunfire to Shreveport, killing at least three people in separate incidents. My heart hurts for the victims and their families, and I know I speak for the entire City when I extend our sincere concern and condolences. All the incidents are under vigorous investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

“Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is calling in officers for overtime to put more officers on patrol tonight in high crime neighborhoods and downtown to have a greater presence in these locations immediately. SPD will marshal all available law enforcement, including neighboring and cooperating agencies, to put as many law enforcement personnel on the street as possible.

“SPD and the Administration are considering additional remedies that may involve local legislation and other oversight. The Administration understands that the Council intends to call a Public Safety Committee meeting next week, and the Administration will cooperate fully with the Council and others with ideas on how best to respond to the serious increase in gun violence in our community.

“As always, the City calls upon any person with knowledge about any of these crimes to call SPD at 318-673-7300 and ask for the detective desk, or to call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373. You may call anonymously. Information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward, as much as $2,000.

“SPD’s experience is that most or all of the weapons used in the violent crimes we have experienced this year in Shreveport are illegal weapons or are used by people who do not have the

right to use or possess them. Do not leave your weapons exposed or in an unlocked vehicle. Protect your weapons from unauthorized use or theft. Report stolen weapons immediately, including serial numbers in the report.

“The community must band together to put away the perpetrators of these outrageous acts. This is a difficult problem, and we must all be part of the solution. We must make Shreveport a safer place again.”