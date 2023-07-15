Man guilty of robbery, attempted manslaughter outside of El Compadre

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man shot the son of a woman he was robbing, nearly taking his life.

On July 14, a Shreveport man, Devonta Davis, 23, was found guilty by an eight-woman and four-man jury for armed robbery charges and attempted manslaughter at a popular Shreveport restaurant.

It happened on July 29, 2017, Davis and an accomplice waited outside behind El Compadre Mexican restaurant to commit a robbery. A woman exited the restaurant and they approached her at gunpoint demanding her purse. The woman’s son rushed to defend her and was shot twice in the chest, suffering life-threatening injuries.

The son spent months in rehabilitation and underwent several surgeries, but has fully recovered.

Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bicycles but abandoned them in a field along a ditch line in the nearby neighborhood. Officers recovered the victim’s purse, wallet, and cell phone in one of the fields, alongside Davis’ bloody clothing.

The physical evidence, witness testimony, and a statement from the co-defendant, who pled guilty in a separate trial, proved Davis’ guilt.

Davis will return to court for sentencing on August 28. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted manslaughter conviction and to 99 years for the armed robbery.

