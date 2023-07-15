Louisiana Stuffed Shrimp Co. breaks ground for new factory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Stuffed Shrimp Co. held a special groundbreaking event Friday morning (July 14) for its new Louisiana Stuffed Shrimp Factory.

The production facility will be located at 1921 Market St. next to Caddo Coffee. The company’s stuffed shrimp and tartar sauce will be mass produced for distribution at this new facility.

Currently, Eddie’s Restaurant, the original creator and founder of the original Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp, supplies a number of grocery stores throughout the ArkLaTex. Now this new facility will handle production.

Company officials expect to hire around 125 people once the factory is up and running at full capacity.

