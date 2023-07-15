Brentwood hosting mental health and substance abuse resource fair for professionals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mental health and substance abuse resource fair for professionals is coming up soon in Shreveport.

The event will be held Tuesday (July 18) from 1 to 4 p.m. in the gym at Brentwood Hospital, 1006 Highland Ave. in Shreveport. Professionals who wish to attend should register online here.

The fair is only for counselors, social workers, discharge planners, case managers and nurses. It is not open to the general public.

Those with questions about the fair should send email to jennifer.allums@uhsinc.com or sara.maggio@uhsinc.com.

On Friday (July 14), KSLA was joined by Jennifer Allums, MSW, business development representative from Brentwood Hospital, to talk about why resource fairs like this are so critical for mental health professionals, particularly with many professionals leaving Louisiana.

