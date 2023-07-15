Anything Goes cruises to the stage at Shreveport Little Theatre

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - With the help of his friends and quirky characters, a man goes on a quest to win the heart of the woman he loves while out at sea.

On July 21, for two weekends, including four daytime performances, a revision of the play Anything Goes will be gracing the state at the Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place.

The high-energy musical is set aboard the ocean liner S.S. American, where nightclub singer and evangelist Reno Sweeney is traveling from New York to England. Her pal Billy Cocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Alongside the love triangle on the ship is public enemy # 13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy win Hope’s heart.

The musical has music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The original book is by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay, and Russell Crouse. The new version of the book is by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.

Anything Goes’ original premier on Broadway began in 1934 and ran for 420 performances, becoming the fourth largest-running musical of the 1930s. The revised version of the show opened at the Orpheum theatre in 1926.

Now the newest revision from 2022 has twice as much dance music and includes several hit songs.

SLT’s production of Anything Goes is directed and choreographed by Laura Beeman Nugent, with assistant choreographers Shalem Carr and Annabel Moore, and musical direction is provided by Adam Philley.

Schedule:

All tickets are $30.

For tickets or more information, contact the Shreveport Little Theatre Box Office at 318-424-4439, or at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com.

