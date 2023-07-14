Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson
Westwood Park shooting suspects arrested; 1 on scene, another during traffic stop
Tarvin Fisher, 51.
SPD asks public for help finding missing man
Massive fire in 3900 block of Fairfield Avenue
Crews battle massive fire on Fairfield Avenue
Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
Man accused of slaying Minnion Jackson found guilty of second-degree murder
Mother who lost her son to gun violence searching for answers from police
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl in Arkansas found safe, man arrested
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood