Shreveport man found guilty of football star’s murder

Trial delayed for two accused of killing Minnion Jackson
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 13, it took a ten-woman, two-man jury 90 minutes to find Kolby Moore, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

On August 26, 2020, Jackson was shot as on Interstate 220. At the time, he was a student at Green Oaks High School and was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.

