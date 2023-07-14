Shreveport man found guilty of football star’s murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 13, it took a ten-woman, two-man jury 90 minutes to find Kolby Moore, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

On August 26, 2020, Jackson was shot as on Interstate 220. At the time, he was a student at Green Oaks High School and was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.