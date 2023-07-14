Getting Answers
Shreveport-Bossier City track club headed to Nat’l Junior Olympics

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In two weeks, some very talented athletes from Shreveport-Bossier City are headed to the USATF National Junior Olympics.

Forty-nine athletes from River Cities Track Club will head to Oregon to compete in the event. The nonprofit has been focused on training young athletes in track and field for nearly 30 years.

Members of the team say their sport requires a lot of practice, learning different techniques and staying hydrated.

On Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can grab dinner while helping the team with travel funds. The Raising Cane’s on Airline Drive will donate 15% of sales to the group when you mention the team!

