Scorching heat & humidity continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy again this morning with temperatures already in the low 80s for most of the region. A complex of storms is pushing south and could impact locations along and north of the I-30 corridor through mid morning before fizzling out. By this afternoon, the big story will again be the heat as temperatures push close to 100 degrees and heat index values soar over 105. Once again, the entire ArkLaTex is under a Heat Advisory but there is the possibility that parts of the region get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

Saturday looks dry and very hot again with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s. For those heading to the Red River Balloon Rally during the evening, it will still be hot at that time with temperatures in the low 90s.

A weak front and upper level disturbance arrives for Sunday and this could bring some scattered storms during the morning but most of the ArkLaTex will likely stay dry. We’ll see a slight drop in temperatures with highs mostly in the low 90s.

Then the dangerous heat quickly returns for next week with highs each day in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. It also looks very dry as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.