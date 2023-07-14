Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.

Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.

Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, caught the meteor via doorbell cam. Another viewer captured the intense flash of light on a security camera in Thibodaux.

Did you catch the meteor on camera? Send it to us at fox8live.com/pics.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Meteor visible in SE LA earlier this morning! This from Covington. 🎥 Tess Richards

Posted by Meteorologist Zack Fradella on Friday, July 14, 2023

