Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Natchitoches deputies rescue large husky mix looking for owner

NPSO: Dog looking for his owner
NPSO: Dog looking for his owner(NPSO)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Posts on social media and multiple calls led to the rescue of a large white dog roaming near I-49.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) received multiple calls during the week concerning a large white dog, possibly a husky/german shepherd mix, roaming on I-49 north of Natchitoches near the shoulder at milepost #148 - 149.

Some motorists stopped to try and rescue the dog but were unsuccessful.

On July 11, an NPSO’s Sergeant Mogridge responded to another sighting of the dog in the same area. When he arrived, he spotted the dog laying in the grass and it appeared to be overheated.

The sergeant rescued the dog and transported it to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center farm building. He was given food and water to help him recover.

If you can identify the owner of the dog, please contact Sgt. Eric Mogridge at 318-357-7851 or Lt. Dennis Harper at 318-357-9300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Tomyren Kelly; Lawron Johnson
Westwood Park shooting suspects arrested; 1 on scene, another during traffic stop
Tarvin Fisher, 51.
SPD asks public for help finding missing man
Massive fire in 3900 block of Fairfield Avenue
Crews battle massive fire on Fairfield Avenue
Mother who lost her son to gun violence searching for answers from police
Mother of fatally shot teen searches for answers from law enforcement
Clover Inn & Suites shooting
1 injured in shooting at hotel on Monkhouse Drive

Latest News

River Cities Track Club headed to Nat'l Junior Olympics
River Cities Track Club headed to Nat'l Junior Olympics
Pilot explains how hot air balloons work
Gracepointe holds fan drive
Gracepointe Church hosts Fan Donation Drive
Meteorologist Matt Jones experiences hot air balloon