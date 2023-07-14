Natchitoches deputies rescue large husky mix looking for owner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Posts on social media and multiple calls led to the rescue of a large white dog roaming near I-49.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) received multiple calls during the week concerning a large white dog, possibly a husky/german shepherd mix, roaming on I-49 north of Natchitoches near the shoulder at milepost #148 - 149.

Some motorists stopped to try and rescue the dog but were unsuccessful.

On July 11, an NPSO’s Sergeant Mogridge responded to another sighting of the dog in the same area. When he arrived, he spotted the dog laying in the grass and it appeared to be overheated.

The sergeant rescued the dog and transported it to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center farm building. He was given food and water to help him recover.

If you can identify the owner of the dog, please contact Sgt. Eric Mogridge at 318-357-7851 or Lt. Dennis Harper at 318-357-9300.

