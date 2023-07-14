Military Family Support Back-to-School Night kicks off
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Military families in Bossier City will have a chance to ask questions and get to know the principals before school begins.
On August 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Bossier schools and Barksdale Airforce Base are partnering together to hold a Military Family Support Back-to-School night.
Location:
Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City
Activities:
- All Bossier Parish schools will have a table set up for a meet and greet with the principals.
- Various departments will be available to help with questions about various subjects, including transportation, food and nutrition, special education, gifted and talented registration, pre-k, and more.
- Recruitment and HR departments will be available to discuss hiring opportunities for spouses.
- A Q&A session will be held for the latest updates and to answer any questions from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Community partners will also be available to share information about various programs around Bossier City.
Contact the Bossier Parish School Board for more information at 318-549-6813 or visit http://bossierschools.org/.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.