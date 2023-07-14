Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Military Family Support Back-to-School Night kicks off

Back to school night for military families of Barksdale Airforce Base.
Back to school night for military families of Barksdale Airforce Base.(Bossier schools)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Military families in Bossier City will have a chance to ask questions and get to know the principals before school begins.

On August 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Bossier schools and Barksdale Airforce Base are partnering together to hold a Military Family Support Back-to-School night.

Location:

Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City

Activities:

  • All Bossier Parish schools will have a table set up for a meet and greet with the principals.
  • Various departments will be available to help with questions about various subjects, including transportation, food and nutrition, special education, gifted and talented registration, pre-k, and more.
  • Recruitment and HR departments will be available to discuss hiring opportunities for spouses.
  • A Q&A session will be held for the latest updates and to answer any questions from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Community partners will also be available to share information about various programs around Bossier City.

Contact the Bossier Parish School Board for more information at 318-549-6813 or visit http://bossierschools.org/.

