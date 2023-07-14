Military Family Support Back-to-School Night kicks off

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Military families in Bossier City will have a chance to ask questions and get to know the principals before school begins.

On August 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Bossier schools and Barksdale Airforce Base are partnering together to hold a Military Family Support Back-to-School night.

Location:

Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City

Activities:

All Bossier Parish schools will have a table set up for a meet and greet with the principals.

Various departments will be available to help with questions about various subjects, including transportation, food and nutrition, special education, gifted and talented registration, pre-k, and more.

Recruitment and HR departments will be available to discuss hiring opportunities for spouses.

A Q&A session will be held for the latest updates and to answer any questions from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Community partners will also be available to share information about various programs around Bossier City.

Contact the Bossier Parish School Board for more information at 318-549-6813 or visit http://bossierschools.org/.

