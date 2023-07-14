Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man dies of an apparent heat stroke

Caddo coroner’s office identifies 34-year-old victim
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo](KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died of an apparent heat stroke in the southern part of Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood, the Caddo Parish coroner’s office reports.

A concerned friend found 34-year-old Ted Boykin, who had no fixed address, in an unair-conditioned camper in the 400 block of Rutherford Street at 3:35 p.m. Thursday (July 13).

He was deceased at the scene. Boykin last was seen alive the previous evening by a neighbor, according to the coroner’s office.

No autopsy was ordered.

The results of toxicology tests are pending.

