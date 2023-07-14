‘Major’ economic development for Shreveport-Bossier to be announced Friday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of well-paying jobs are coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Thursday, July 13, North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), along with city/parish leaders and Louisiana Economic Development (LED), announced a “major economic development” coming to the area.

A news conference is scheduled for Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. More details will be announced at that time. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.