‘Major’ economic development for Shreveport-Bossier to be announced Friday afternoon

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Colin8317a / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of well-paying jobs are coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Thursday, July 13, North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), along with city/parish leaders and Louisiana Economic Development (LED), announced a “major economic development” coming to the area.

A news conference is scheduled for Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. More details will be announced at that time. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be in attendance.

