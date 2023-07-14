Gracepointe Church hosts Fan Donation Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church and a business association are setting a goal to collect 150 fans this year.

Until July 18, Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene and Pines Road Area Business Association (PRABA) is hosting its annual Fan Donation Drive.

After hopefully collecting its goal of 150 fans, the church plans to donate them to the organizations, Caddo Community Action Agency and Caddo Council on Aging.

The organizations will then distribute the fans to needy seniors who are 60 years of age or older.

“The need is even greater this summer due to the recent storm that caused lots of unforeseen expenses on our seniors due to power outages, loss of food, and uninsured damages to their property,” says a statement from the church.

Drop-off location:

The Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport.

Deadline: July 18

For more information, contact Pastor David Craig at 318-510-0166 or the President of PRABA Ken Epperson, Sr. at 318-773- 2654.

