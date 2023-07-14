Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Furry Friends Friday: Sweet, gentle Levi melts hearts

Levi is looking for an energetic home that is full of love.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Levi is looking for an energetic home that is full of love.

On July 14, Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings an adorable and gentle pup named Levi into the station. Levi is looking for a forever home because he is scared of being in the shelter.

Levi is only about two and a half months old. He is possibly a retriever/border collie mix, so he will be very smart.

Remember if you adopt a puppy, they need patience, understanding, and training.

You can meet Levi at PetSmart on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., for a CPAS National Adoption Week event. Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption.

Adoption fees are $25 and cover neutering, vaccination, and microchipping.

CPAS invites anyone looking to adopt to bring in their dog to meet and greet potential new furry friends. The shelter is located at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.

