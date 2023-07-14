Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Drive Thru Back to School Bash presented by Healthy Blue, Sportran, SPAR

Limited free school supply kits available.
Limited free school supply kits available.(Sportran, SPAR)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drive-thru and get supplied for school while supplies last.

On July 22, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Sportran, Healthy Blue, and SPAR are hosting a Drive Thru Back to School Bash at the Hattie Perry Recreation Center, 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport.

Activities:

  • Community vendors
  • Snow cones
  • Limited free school supply kits

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.

