Drive Thru Back to School Bash presented by Healthy Blue, Sportran, SPAR
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drive-thru and get supplied for school while supplies last.
On July 22, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Sportran, Healthy Blue, and SPAR are hosting a Drive Thru Back to School Bash at the Hattie Perry Recreation Center, 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport.
Activities:
- Community vendors
- Snow cones
- Limited free school supply kits
Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.
