Drive Thru Back to School Bash presented by Healthy Blue, Sportran, SPAR

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drive-thru and get supplied for school while supplies last.

On July 22, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Sportran, Healthy Blue, and SPAR are hosting a Drive Thru Back to School Bash at the Hattie Perry Recreation Center, 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport.

Activities:

Community vendors

Snow cones

Limited free school supply kits

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.

