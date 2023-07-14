Dangerous heat for the Red River Balloon Rally

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! It’s another hot one out there, what a surprise. Highs have easily risen to the mid and upper-90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine throughout much of the ArkLaTex. A Heat Advisory is in place for the entire region until 7 AM Saturday and I expect it to get extended through much of the weekend. Temperatures this evening are not going to really cool off much with lows staying in the 80s overnight.

Tomorrow for the Red River Balloon Rally, I highly recommend everyone attending wear light, loose clothing, bring plenty of water and be sure to drink it and wear sunscreen of SPF 50 or higher. Why? Because it is going to be dangerously hot at Louisiana Downs during this event until the sun sets and even then the dangerous heat will stick around a while after. Highs tomorrow are likely to rise to the mid and upper-90s once again with heat index values likely rising to 105 or above.

Sunday will be slightly “cooler” with highs in the low to mid-90s. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. We will still see heat index values rising above 100 and much of the ArkLaTex will not see much for rain. Looking ahead to next week, more very hot conditions are on the way with some days possibly rising to the triple-digits for measured temperatures.

